Cryptocurrency

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the massive crash of their investments in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency investors woke up to the brutal crash of their crypto investment since it gained more acceptance in January 2021

Prices of major currencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, BNB and others crashing as much as 30% within 24 hours.

Bitcoin took the hit last weeks after Elon Musk said Tesla payment for its cars using Bitcoin. The billionaire cited the energy used by Bitcoin mining for his decision.

Bitcoin was still recovering from that when China banned the trading of cryptocurrencies in the most populous country in the world.

The after math of the decision by the Chinese authorities was not pretty for cryptocurrency investors around the world.

In Nigeria where cryptocurrencies s are quite popular, the reactions have been varied, but mostly sad.

Authorities in Nigeria in February advised against investing in crypto trading and mandated banks to block accounts of customers who have traded.

As at the time of this report Bitcoin, the most popular and valuable token has sunk to -1.19%, while Ethereum is currently at -10.37%, BNB has also crashed to-16.58% and Dodge coin who gained more foot this year with Elon Musk influence is at -12.67%.

Nigerians investors on Twitter are counting their losses, while some are urging others to buy the dip and majority are actually jesting about the situation.

I’m in this phase of life right now, aswear it’s not funny. I can’t even eat. Suicide is real, suicidal thoughts 💭 keeps coming. It’s not easy to lose 1.5m and no hope of getting it back because it’s liquidated.

— Alagbe Richard (@AlagbeRichard1) May 20, 2021

Ur not supposed to invest in it’s all time high

Times like this are when u should get into d market

That’s if ur interested in

And since it’s dip shit becomes cheaper 😁

It’s money fr d smart…dumb fucks always will be dumb fucks 💁🏾‍♂️

— Ikwere boy (@ChinwoRichmond) May 20, 2021

Me collect my remaining #240 after investing 50k in Crypto #Binance #Bitcoin #buythedip pic.twitter.com/XUsaUYbNNH

— Mr. Reezy Sama 😳 (@armadillo_reezy) May 19, 2021

That moment when you remember Crypto starts with CRY #Binance #ElonMusk #BitcoinCrash pic.twitter.com/1ESpaF89nX

— Adeyemi Ireoluwa (@AdeyemiIre17) May 19, 2021

Bitcoin won play MMM here oo #bitcoin #ElonMusk #Binance pic.twitter.com/CVToJ4s9od

— barrack boy (@UdoBaba7) May 19, 2021

When you buy the DIP, and the Dip keeps “Dipping”

And then you optimistically buy the “dipping” dip and then the dipping dip keeps dipping

Ahhhh! No be Juju be that? 😂😂😂#Bitcoin #Binance #HODL #Crypto Elon Musk #buythedip pic.twitter.com/OlxpC0LGc5

— Ugochukwu Oputa MFR (@UgoOputa) May 19, 2021

#Binance

I’m very sad, disappointed/frustrated to know my account has been liquidated by mistake today.

I’ve attached a picture that says shows my trade history.

I shouldn’t have been liquidated, im checking on the calculator and it says it shouldn’t be liquidated. pic.twitter.com/yvLpfRqWOH

— Ali (@Ali82423267) May 19, 2021

Pray for me oh!

Stepwork run with my 179k last week why I dey plan to buy land, and now nigeria order work run with my 230k why I dey plan to buy car😪#Crypto #buythedip #cryptocurrencies #Ethereum #Binance #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/BsMr99Ngvj

— 💯 Talkatives (@ibnmuax) May 19, 2021

All day various different issues with @Binance. Feel like I’m being held hostage. Want to buy some cheap coins, but can’t move funds around.#computersaysno #Binance

Want to get me some $GET and $OMI pic.twitter.com/Z7zj2b4QkO

— Crypto Mermaid (@Crypto_Sirena) May 19, 2021

