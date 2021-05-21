Ibrahim AttahiruNationalNewsNigeria

Nigeria’s Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Dies In Air Crash

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru is seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, on January 31, 2021. (Photo by Audu Marte / AFP)

Nigeria’s chief of army staff Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in an air crash while on an official trip to Kaduna State, multiple media reports said.

Attahiru was appointed in January.

Although the Nigerian Army is yet to make any official statement on Attahiru’s death, Nigerian Air Force confirmed one of its aircraft crashed on Friday near Kaduna International Airport.

“The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained,” Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said.




No comments yet

Imo APC Registration Battle: Without Me , Araraume Nothing Like APC – Okorocha

Previous article

Nigerians In Italy Task Service Chiefs On Security, Backs New Ambassador

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Ibrahim Attahiru