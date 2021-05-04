The new Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) is worthy of emulation in Africa.

Dr Benson Bana, Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, said this known on the sidelines of the Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism, Investment and Trade (TN-TIT) forum, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“When I arrived here, I was told that Nigeria is listed among countries allowed to approve Visa.

“The good thing is we were allowed to have a Nigerian revised Visa policy, we looked at it that it was proactive, at least for addressing the imperatives of problems of Nigeria.

“For providing open doors for travellers wanting to come into Nigeria, right from spiritual and medical tourism, I think they have moved from sixth category to around seventh.

“So what we did was to study the Nigerian Visa policy with our government and that is why we are here.

“Things which are good in Nigeria are transfered to us, so we convinced our government to start what Nigerians have done, in terms of revising the Visa policy and see what works for us.”

He noted that the aim is was to copy what works for Nigeria and fit such into the context of Tanzania.

The envoy disclosed that the Tanzanian government has set up a team to study Nigeria’s visa policy, with a view to revising it in that country.

“Much as we established a case to have a direct Tanzania route to Lagos, I am sure we will win,” Bana said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Feb. 4, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari, officially launched the NVP 2020 as the new guidelines for entry and exit of migrants.

The NVP 2020 is geared towards attainment of the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and adoption of Security, Economy, and Transparency (SET) as the government’s policy thrust on ERGP.

The NVP 2020 enhances the ease of doing business in Nigeria, boosts tourism, addresses current immigration-related challenges, and expands opportunities regarding bilateral and multilateral relations with other countries.

The NVP 2020 expands the classes of visa from six to 79 to accommodate additional travel requirements for expatriates intending to travel to Nigeria.

The NVP 2020 classifies travelers to Nigeria into two broad categories: Visa-Free / Exemption and Visa Mandatory.

NAN reports that Buhari said the NVP 2020 is designed to improve the business environment, attract foreign direct investment and boost tourism without compromising national security.

