From left to right, FOC, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal and DG, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh. PHOTO: NAN The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it would assist the Nigerian Navy with accreditation of professional courses at its training institutes.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh said this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Jamoh, while receiving the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, said the agency would also facilitate the attainment of International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) status for the Nigerian Navy’s training institutes.

He spoke in response to requests by Lawal, who believed collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA was not only required for success of the country’s maritime goals, but also inevitable.

“NIMASA is all for anything that will enhance safety and security in our waters and promote shipping. This is in line with our mandate.

ALSO READ: NCC awaits FG’s final decision on 5G deployment “We will support and advance courses geared towards maximising our maritime potential.

“Our maritime training institutions and courses have their basis in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

“We will help the Nigerian Navy obtain the STCW status for its training bodies, and facilitate the accreditation of its programmes, on purpose to advance our common goal of maritime safety and security,” he said.

Taking cognisance of the need to maintain the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards, Jamoh said NIMASA would study the training curriculum of the Nigerian Navy.

He emphasised the need for training and retraining of naval personnel to improve their capability, especially, in respect of the Navy’s leading role in the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (the Deep Blue Project), domiciled in NIMASA.

Earlier, the FOC said the visit was borne out of NIMASA’s critical role in the maintenance of standards and safety in the country’s maritime environment.

He said the relationship between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA had led to improved maritime safety and security in Nigerian waters and commended NIMASA’s effort to ensure safety and standards in the maritime environment.

“In order to achieve this objective, the Command desires further assistance and collaboration with NIMASA in the area of certification for International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...