(Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has appealed for greater involvement of the littoral states in the implementation of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project.

Jamoh stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a courtesy visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike.

The NIMASA boss had visited many of the eight littoral states to seek more participation from them in the blue economy initiative and the Deep Blue Project.

The security scheme, which is domiciled in NIMASA and being executed in conjunction with the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies aims at checking piracy and armed robbery in Nigeria’s waters up to the Gulf of Guinea.

Addressing the governor and members of his cabinet, Jamoh appealed to Rivers State government to set up a committee to work with NIMASA.

This, he said is to identify the state’s areas of comparative advantage in harnessing its vast ocean resources.

Responding, Wike commended the agency for designing and pursuing a blue economy strategy purposed to replace the current oil economy in about 10 years.

The governor said the agency’s plan for sustainable use of Nigeria’s abundant maritime resources was in line with the country’s economic diversification drive.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...