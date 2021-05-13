SecureID is a world-class manufacturing facility and the first certified smart card manufacturing plant in sub-Saharan Africa. Photo/TWITTER/PROFOSINBAJO

• Seeks support for local operators Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration would create a sustainable digital identity for Nigerians.

Speaking in Lagos during a facility tour of SecureID, manufacturing, personalisation/fulfilment and digital solutions provider in the country, he noted that electronic identification was key to effective participation in the digital economy.

He said the Federal Government was working hard to ensure that citizens were active participants in the digital system through the ongoing scheme.

Osinbajo lauded the firm for bringing the country to the forefront of global competitiveness with its world-class smart card manufacturing plant in Lagos.

The Vice President relished that SecureID was in consonance with the government’s mission in the three major areas of security, identity and manufacturing.

He continued: “Data, as we all know, are the future of the knowledge economy. Today, data are building up at lightning speed. Our personal data, even behavioural attributes, are gathered as we access services on financial, social and entertainment platforms. A knowledge economy, itself, is the future of domestic and global growth and prosperity. So, the integrity and safety of corporate data are critical, and personal data also, especially against cyber attacks and frauds.

“Identity, itself, is critical to planning, especially the implementation of government’s social investment programmes and expansion of financial inclusion.

His words: “Digital identification is fundamental to effective participation in the digital economy. This explains why we, as a government, are working hard on ensuring that we create an effective digital system for all Nigerians with the current NIN registration exercise.”

On manufacturing, Osinbajo said the government was also following the recommendations of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, which stressed the importance of the real sector to growth, job creation and exports.

He said this would mean retooling the business environment for greater competitiveness, especially with the take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We are looking at our tax regime, sort out external and internal trade issues, getting our regulatory authorities (SON, NAFDAC and Customs) to see their roles more as business facilitators than policing or merely revenue generators. Our environment must be friendly for local businesses first, then foreign investments will follow enthusiastically,” Osinbajo submitted.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to democratise broadband connectivity as captured in the Economic Sustainability Plan, seeking support for local operators.

Earlier, the firm’s CEO, Kofo Akinkugbe, said the visit was to endorse the entrepreneurial ingenuity of SecureID.

