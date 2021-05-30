ARTS / ART

Nine international projects to introduce Sanxingdui Ruins to world

The bronze figure holding a zun, a wine vessel in ancient times, on top of the head excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins Photo: CCTV

Chinese government institutions have launched nine international projects to promote the culture of the Sanxingdui Ruins around the world on Friday night.

According to a report from the Sichuan News, the first project will feature short videos that introduce the ruins from the perspective of foreigners visiting the site for the first time. A total of eight overseas directors are taking part in the project.

The second project involves the publication of books on Sanxingdui culture in 29 languages. Meanwhile, winners of the Hans Christian Andersen Award including Cao Wenxuan and Roger Mello will write children’s books about the Sanxingdui Ruins that will be printed in more than 10 languages around the world.

For the third project, the Discovery Channel in the US will produce a documentary, so viewers can explore the mysteries of the Sanxingdui civilization.

International co-produced films about the Sanxingdui Ruins include an archaeological film and the animated film Gold Mask Hero make up the fourth project.

The fifth project will see world-renowned museums hold joint “digital Sanxingdui international exhibitions.” Advanced technology including virtual reality, augmented reality and holographic interactive projections are being used to create new cultural experiences that integrate “online plus offline.”

The sixth and seventh projects involve the creation of musical theater and cultural tourism products to provide better tourism experiences to foreign visitors.

The eighth project will see the global tour of a lantern show based on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Zigong, a city in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The ninth project will see the Sanxingdui Museum cooperate with internet giant Tencent to introduce content related to the ruins to video games such as Honor of Kings.

First discovered in 1929, the Sanxingdui Ruins, which date back to the Bronze Age over 3,000 years ago, has been the source of one pleasant surprise after another over the decades of archaeological research. It is the largest and highest-ranking centralized site ever found in the Sichuan Basin, and is believed to date back to the Xia (c.2,070 BC-c.1,600 BC) and Shang (c.1,600 BC-1,046 BC) dynasties.