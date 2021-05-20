By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kasihfu Inuwa Abdullahi, has called for full adoption of the implementation of all provisions in the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in Lagos State Ministry of Health to protect the medical data of the residents of the state.

Abdullahi made the call in Lagos when he paid a working visit to the state Commissioner of Health, Professor Akinola Abayomi where the issue on Implementation of the NDPR for the Lagos Health Sector was discussed.

He praised the Commissioner and his team on the proactive, professional dispositions and approach in which the State handled and disseminated public information during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

“Beyond any iota of doubt, our recovery as a nation from coronavirus cannot be told without special mention of the work you and your team did and are still doing to keep us safe”, the DG averred.

ALSO READ: I owe no one apologies for fighting for the rights of my people — Ortom With the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution, where big data, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and blockchain technology are the key indices and parameters driving the economy globally, the DG underscored the importance of reviewing and improving on the credibility of datasets in health care, a sector which is data-driven, adding that Medical Informatics and Data are the bedrock of clinical medicine and research.

According to him, the NDPR is built on all the international principles of data protection such as accuracy, limitation of use, security, confidentiality, availability, and integrity of data and is a subsidiary law that limits abuse of power by data controllers as data subjects determine how their data should be handled.

The DG stated that the adoption and implementation of the NDPR by the Lagos State Ministry of Health will make every patient in the health care sector trust the privacy and management of their personal information with the state health care sector. This he stated, implies that the sector will have a privacy policy that gives access to the type of personal information being collected, stored, and processed by ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of personal data.

He reiterated that it is imperative to re-orientate health workers in the state on the importance of data privacy and proper disposal of medical wastes to avoid personal sample details being exposed to wrong persons.

ALSO READ: Malami under attack for comparing open grazing with spare parts He, however, noted that the full implementation of the NDPR would cost human, time, and material resources but the resultant benefits cannot be overemphasized noting that it is a process that will yield multiple dividends eventually.

He stressed that “by giving an illustration in which a recent study showed that about $100 billion would save by adopting internet of things (IoT) in healthcare. When you consider other technology inputs such as telemedicine, genetic research, electronic medical records, it would be obvious that healthcare would be one of the most technology-intensive sectors in a few short years.”

“By adopting and implementing the NDPR, you have begun the journey to a better and more appropriate use of technology in the healthcare sector. Lagos state would benefit a lot if people understand that the state health sector values personal data and makes efforts to protect it. This alone, would boost health tourism and improve the quality of care in the state”, the DG concluded.

While thanking the DG and his team for visiting the Ministry, Prof. Abayomi expressed confidence that the privacy of sensitive data in Nigeria which is under the supervision of NITDA is in excellent hands.

The Commissioner said that the State Ministry of Health, as custodian of the Lagos State Smart Health Information Platform, has ensured that their clients and partners are NDPR compliant in order to deliver an excellent and transparent service.

“We will continue to work very hard with NITDA to stick with the guidelines which have been propagated by the Agency”, the Commissioner said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

