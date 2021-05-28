[FILES] INEC Enugu office attacked

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged caution and dialogue over the recent arson and attacks on police facilities and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the South East. Nnamani, who is also Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, urged all aggrieved persons to stop further arson, invasion of police and INEC property in the zone and embrace dialogue to resolve whatever grievances they have against the state.

In a statement issued yesterday, Nnamani said: “The trend is dangerous, anti-development and against the culture, tradition and hospitality of Igbo people.

“It is capable of alienating us from the rest of the country. What we require is a nation of equal opportunities where no one is discriminated against on account of his ethnic or religious affinity.

“We should agitate for justice and equity, not violence. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. Burning police or INEC facilities cannot be the solution. The world is already a global village. We need each other. Those behind the acts must sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue.”

Nnamani, who is also former Enugu State Governor, explained that the 17 Southern governors in their last meeting in Asaba, Delta State, recommended a national dialogue to discuss the way out of the many challenges facing the country, adding: “This is the way to go.”

Restating the need for dialogue to settle disputes, Nnamani urged Nigerians to explore available channels, including the courts or the National Assembly to address any injustice or misgivings instead of resorting to violence.



