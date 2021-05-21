President and Chairman of Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo (left) and the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Kennie Obateru, at the induction of Obateru into the Fellowship of the institute at its annual general meeting in Bauchi…yesterday.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), yesterday, conferred its fellowship award on Dr. Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Obateru, a self-driven and an amiable PR practitioner, joined the NNPC in 1992 as an experienced hire. Through the years, he has served as: general manager/head NNPC London Office; manager, public affairs, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS); manager, public affairs, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), among other positions.

The awardee is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos; University of Ilorin and University of Stirling, Scotland, UK, where he obtained a Certificate in News Reporting, a B.A. (Hons) Performing Arts and an M.Sc. in Public Relations.The award was conferred on him in Bauchi State at NIPR’s annual general meeting.





