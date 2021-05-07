Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has said that the party in the state remains one big family. The APC chieftain, who was reacting to a statement credited to former Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye in Ado-Ekiti, expressed shock that a leader of the party like Adeyeye could link Governor Kayode Fayemi to the purported disciplinary action and subsequent removal of a ward chairman in the state.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, signed by Director of Publicity, Ekiti State APC, Sam Oluwalana, noted that genuine leaders of the party should not fan the embers of discord, but rather seek unity.

Omotosho, who noted that it was unfortunate that respected members of the party would prefer to stay outside and throw bricks at their own glass houses all in the name of personal interest, commended Fayemi on his giant strides in the state and the support the administration had given to the APC in the state so far.

On the removal of the caretaker chairman of Ado-Ekiti Ward 8, Clement Afolabi, the state party chairman promised to look into the development and urged the local council party machinery to find a lasting solution to the events that led to the purported sack of the ward chairman in the council. Omotosho also urged other party leaders to refrain from externalising issues that could be resolved in-house and amicably.





