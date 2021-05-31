No Aptitude Test required, Scholarships up to 40% offered on SSCE Grades.

Aptech, a global learning solutions company established in 1986 has been at the forefront to empower Nigeria with I.T. skills. In order to keep up the vision of empowering through technology, Aptech conducts Mission I.T. Scholarship every year. This year the scholarship will not need an Aptitude Test. We will be offering scholarships on Aptech’s Career Programs to WAEC / SSCE pass-out students based on Grades secured in the Top 5 Subjects.

In current testing times, Aptech attempts to ease out the stress students are facing with ‘No Exam, No Stress’ approach. Aptech Mission I.T. Scholarship is meant for students interested in pursuing a career in I.T. and even looking for a study abroad opportunity in the future for a degree program. We have alliances with international universities like Middlesex University London and Lincoln University College, Malaysia. Students can opt for a Credit Transfer Facility and pursue their graduation at our partner universities through residential, distance, or online learning modes.



Mr Kallol Mukherjee, Head – International Business (Aptech) asserted, ‘It’s been a stressful time for the students in particular and Aptech wants to support them by encouraging them to pursue relevant courses with a stress-free admission process. Aptech Mission I.T. Scholarship 2021 has been designed with the sole purpose of offering easy access to quality education for I.T. enthusiasts in Nigeria. We will sail through this difficulty. We are in this together.

Aptech has always offered quality education and moulded students into tech mavens to make a productive difference to Nigeria’s economy. We continue to support the student community in every possible manner and empower them to become job-ready professionals.

All that the students have to do is walk into the Aptech Computer Education center, show their WAEC / SSCE marksheet and the center staff will offer scholarships based on the validation and evaluation of scores. To register for Mission I.T. Scholarship 2021, please contact your nearest Aptech Center.



It’s easy to over promise and under deliver, but here at Aptech we follow the student-first approach. Our efforts revolve around the progress and growth of our students. Aptech Mission I.T. Scholarship 2021 is one such initiative that helps us empower the youth in Nigeria and create a positive impact on the technical space of the country, stated Mr. Kallol Mukherjee Head – International Business (Aptech).

For more information, contact us on enquiry@aptech-ng.com

About Aptech Nigeria

Aptech has been empowering youths in Nigeria for two decades, imparting quality education in I.T., Multimedia, Animation, and Hardware & Networking. Aptech has impacted over 100,000 individuals in Nigeria with over 30 training centers across major cities – Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Abeokuta, Asaba, Awka, Ota, Owerri, Uyo and, to name a few.

Website: www.aptech-ng.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/aptechng