Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo says no fewer than 400 people who caused mayhem or attacks have been arrested and charged to court.

This is contained n a statement in Owerri by Uzidunma’s Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachuku.

”Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested.

”The good thing is that over 70 per cent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

”Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kano tanker explosion: Eight firefighters, 56 others sustain injuries — Official He also advised those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink as “government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.”

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.

”What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...