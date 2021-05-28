Police Command in Enugu State says no casualty was recorded in the fire outbreak in a filling station in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was fire outbreak in Enorsco Petroleum Filling Station located on Agbani-Akpugo Road on early hours of Friday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made the disclosure in a statement made available to NAN on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that a combined team of police, Enugu State Fire Service and law-abiding citizens successfully put out the fire without any casualty.

“The fire, suspected to have been caused by a leakage in the fuel tank of the filling station’s power generating set, gutted a tanker truck discharging it Dual Purpose Kerosene content into an underground tank.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission HQ “The fire also gutted an iron-housing-container and unspecified number of empty Gee-Pee tanks displayed within the premises of the filling station, before it was promptly put out by the combined team,’’ he said.

Ndukwe said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, had ordered full-scale investigation to further ascertain the actual cause of the incident and damages incurred. (NAN)