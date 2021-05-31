By Emem Idio, Yenagoa, A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Barr. Festus Daumiebi has dismissed insinuations of a rift between the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Governorship candidate of the party in the 2020 election Chief David Lyon.

Daumiebi, who was the party’s senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election and also the Deputy Director, Mobilization and Logistics of David Lyon Governorship Campaign Organisation, in an interview with Journalists in Yenagoa, the State capital, described the relationship between the duo as cordial.

On the allegations of trading-off of the victory of the party in the governorship election against Sylva, he said it is unfair to accused Sylva of sabotaging the victory of the party, and described the allegation as “malicious and misguided.”

He said: "I am not here to speak whether both leaders have misunderstandings or not but like I said, there are bound to be misunderstandings but even if there is one but one issue as a person I don't want to entertain is that Chief Timipre Sylva traded with the victory of Chief David Lyon and the APC as alleged.

“This is a man who went to my brother and ally Chief David Lyon in his house to say come and contest the governorship, Chief Lyon was not ready to contest but Sylva persuaded him and set in place the machinery that led to our victory.

“Do you know what it takes to defeat a sitting government, it goes beyond popularity, it goes beyond money and so many factors are involved. So how will Chief Sylva wait until his party emerges victorious then now hand it over to the opposition, let’s not forget that Chief Sylva and former Governor Seriake Dickson of the PDP are not friends politically and in Bayelsa State even today there are two political families, it is either you are under Seriake Dickson political structure or you are in Chief Timipre Sylva political structure.”

“What specifically do you think that Sylva as HMSPR stands to gain by trading the governorship after installing his political son and ally? Is it for money, fame, recognition, or what? These are all roadside talks. What has happened has happened and it is high time we all come together and move this party forward as we head into the 2023 general elections. A house divided against itself cannot stand and this not the way to go about things.”

On the crisis rocking the party in Bayelsa State, Daumiebi described it as misunderstandings and not a crisis, noting that some aggrieved party faithful are merely expressing their grievances, adding that the party is united and strong under the leadership of Chief Timipre Sylva as Leader of the party in the state.

He said, “There is about to be a crisis but I don’t call them crisis, I called them misunderstandings, I’m not aware of crisis but am aware of misunderstandings, I cannot pretend. People have different ways of expressing their grievances, perhaps the people that just painted a place and put up a flag perhaps this is their way of expressing their grievances. But to say that they are crisis or factions in APC, am not aware and I have not heard that from my leader, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Even the APC party Constitution is clear, in the place where there is no governor from the party in a State, the former governor if there is any from that state is the leader and Chief Sylva is the only former governor we have in the APC in Bayelsa State. and a serving Minister. So what is bringing up all these issues of alleged factions or no factions? There are no factions in APC Bayelsa State.”

