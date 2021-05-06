By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja Authorities of the Police Command in the FCT have dispelled misinformation making the rounds in Abuja indicating that Schools in the Capital City particularly the Nigerian Law School and Veritas University in the Bwari Area Council, have been shut down over fear of Bandits or Fulani herdsmen attacks.

A senior Police Officer who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that contrary to reports in the media, Veritas University has been on vacation after its first session programs were rounded up since the 3rd of May 2021.

The same thing applies to the Nigerian Law School, the source said adding that before now, the Police authorities had put in place various security strategies of protecting all schools in the FCT.

Also read: Time to slow down this rising sectionalism The senior officer advised FCT residents to desist from spreading misinformation capable of causing unnecessary anxiety and panic noting that the Police and other security agencies were alive to their responsibilities.

Commenting on the movement of hundreds of Fulani Herdsmen, their families and livestock allegedly from Niger State, Zamfara state among others to Bauchi through Abuja and insinuations that there could be bandits and kidnappers among them, the source said the Police did not have any complaint of Herdsmen or bandits attack FCT residents from the Zuba-Kubwa-Bwari axis.

He however noted that security agencies were always vigilant and ready to ensure continuous peace and security for the FCT and its residents.

A source further hinted that security agencies in the FCT comprising the Police, Military, DSS, Para-military organizations have since activated strategies for the protection of schools in the FCT which cannot be divulged for obvious reasons.

Vanguard News Nigeria

