Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Nobody will be denied opportunity of registering or re-validating their membership of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said over the weekend.

He said his philosophy is that the ruling party will be better and stronger when everyone is accommodated.

Speaking when the appeals panel on the APC registration exercise visited him in Government House in Ilorin, the state capital, AbdulRazaq urged old members yet to revalidate their membership or members of the public wanting to join the party to do so, adding that the process will continue even after the congress.

“We are glad to have this party committee in Kwara this morning. This process is part of the process of building a stronger party. And I am glad to say that registration has been done and has been done well. It is an ongoing exercise,” the Governor told the appeals panel led by Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu.

"Nobody will be left behind in this registration. I am also glad to say that the total number of registered party members as of today has exceeded the number of voters in the last elections for presidential and gubernatorial. We thank our members for embracing this party."

AbdulRazaq commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman for the initiative, adding that the registration/revalidation process would increase the numerical strength of the party and reposition it for victories in future polls.

Hon. Aliyu had earlier said the visit to the state was to appease those who felt cut off from the registration/revalidation in the state and to ensure that everyone is carried along.

“We are here mandated by the national headquarters as appeal committee on the registration and revalidation exercise of our great party. The national chairman insisted that Kwara state, being what it is to our dear party, should be the first port of call for us to come and interact with aggrieved persons who feel they were not allowed to register or they do not get registered,” Aliyu said.

“We met with them and the discussion was very fruitful. We appealed to them that they should come and register and assured them that this committee is set up to settle family affairs, because we are all members of the APC. We also interacted with the caretaker committee chairman who assured us that anybody willing to register will be allowed to register.”

He commended the Governor for the reception given to the appeals committee.

Joining the Governor to receive the appeals committee the Kwara Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu; Kwara APC caretaker chairman Hon. Abdullahi Samari; and former APC spokesman Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

