Janet Osemudiamen

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has taken out the names of the President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, NOC, Habu Gumel and secretary-general of the NOC Olabanji Oladapo from the list of caretaker committee members for the dissolved boards of the National Sports Federations.

The sports ministry, following the ending of boards of the federations,on friday appointed three-member caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the federations, prior to the election of new boards in a yet to be disclosed date.

The ministry appointed Gumel into the Nigeria Volleyball Federation committee, while Oladapo was named as a member of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation committee.

According to Punch Sport,a statement signed by Simon Ebhojaiye, Director of Federations, Elite Athletes and Development, on Sunday, the names of Gumel and Oladapo were removed, with Prof Ebenezer Morakinyo and Enitan Oshodi taking their places.

“The general public is invited to note that Habu Gumel has been substituted with Prof. Ebenezer Morakinyo in the Volleyball Federation Caretaker Committee, while Banji Oladapo has been substituted with Oshodi Enitan in the Table Tennis Federation,” the statement read in part.

