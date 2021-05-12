Popular Nollywood actor in the Yoruba genre, Yomi Fabiyi is currently leading a protest at Panti, against the detention of his colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, who was accused of molesting a minor, a foster daughter of comedienne, Princess.

Fabiyi led the protest over the prolonged detention of Baba Ijesha at Panti Police station.

Accompanied by other protesters, Fabiyi marched from Casino bus stop to Panti Police Station, demanding that Baba Ijesha be released from detention pending when a court would hear his case.

The protesters were seen carrying placards and banners with different inscriptions such as ‘Denial of bail of bail of bailable offence is human rights violation’; ‘Nigeria police, please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co’; ‘release Baba Ijesha’, and ‘Nigeria police must respect human rights and honour bail for bailable offence’.

Fabiyi, who has been supportive of Baba Ijesha since his detentiondescribed the continuous detention of Baba Ijesha as “illegal”.

The Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, had said that the case against Baba Ijesha remains bailable, unlike rape.

“You don’t do trial on pages of the newspaper. There are two cases involved in the Baba Ijebu case: he was alleged seven years ago to have defiled a girl and the girl is now 14 years,” the commissioner had said.

“At that time, no complaint was made, but last week, a video went viral where he was arrested for sexual assault“When a man touches a woman where he is not supposed to, without authority and consent, that is what is called sexual assault. That is exactly what is there. He admitted that he actually assaulted.

