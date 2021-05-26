Ify Onwuemene

The remains of Nollywood actress, Ifeyinwa Tessy Onwuemene, better known as Ify Onwuemene, who died on Tuesday, May 25, after battling stage 4 endometrial cancer, has been laid to rest at her Onicha-Ugbo town in Aniocha North Local Council, Delta State.

Onwuemene was famous for her role as wife to the late veteran actor, Sam Loco Efe, in the now rested popular sitcom, Everyday People. Other casts in the series include Gloria Anozie-Young, Ejiro Okurame, Nobert Young, Big Tony, Ignis Ekwe, Carol King, Desmond Elliot, Seun Soremi and Juliet Martin-Abazie.

The late actress’s body arrived at her husband, Anthony Okonkwor Onwuemene’s compound in Idumu-Ogbele Quarters at exactly 6:20 p.m and was interred in accordance with the Jehovah Witness (JW) rites.

A friend and colleague in the movie industry, Gloria Anozie-Young, broke the news of her death via her Facebook page.

Giving details about the death of the actress, Anozie-Young wrote, “With a deep sense of loss but total submission to God Almighty, we regret to announce that IFEY ONWUEMENE has gone to be with the Lord.

“IFEY ONWUEME was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. Her womb was removed, but she has been battling the ailment for many years now.

“In 2019, even after eight sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4. However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated.

“Ify spent more than N10million, being helped with donations by her fellow actors and other Nigerians. A GoFundme account was opened for her, but it did not yield much. She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of N280,000, but only three litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected.

“IFEY has finally gone to rest, today 25th May 2021. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Born December 24, 1959, to the late Ogbuefi Ugwejikwe and Rosa Anazia, the late Onwuemene came into the limelight with her startling performance as a loving, caring and understanding wife of Sam Loco Efe in Everyday People.

Among her children is actress Ekwi Onwuememe of Promise Me Forever, 30 Days, Love of Love, Tumini’s Song, Hand of God, Remember Me, For Real, Shattered Illusions, Secret Intention and Tinsel fame.

Ekwi, an English and Literature major at Lagos State University, honed her acting skills in such soap operas as Heaven’s Gate, Closet, and I Need to Know.

