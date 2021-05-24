By Bose Adelaja Normalcy has returned to Ile-Epo bus stop, on Monday, after a clash involving Policemen and commercial motorcyclists popularly called ‘Okada riders’ at Ile-Epo, bus-stop, along Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the clash started at about 2 pm when some Policemen was trying to enforce the Traffic Law in the area but this took a different dimension as they were allegedly attacked by the commercial motorcyclists who were in large number.

Eye witnesses’ account said the riders who were mostly of northern extradition threw pebbles and broken bottles at the Policemen.

An unconfirmed report said a commercial motorcycle died in the process.

Eye witnesses’ account said the riders reinforced and rushed to Ile-Epo Police Station in an attempt to touch it but this was repelled.

Hoodlums were said to have hijacked the situation by obtaining innocent road users while shop owners hurriedly closed their shops to avoid being caught up in the incident.

A trader in Ile-Epo Market Mr Sanni Kamorudeen said while this was ongoing, a dump site at Cele bus-stop where some of the riders used to take refuge was set ablaze for some undisclosed reasons.

Also read: Police kill scores of bandits in Zamfara “The fire from the dumpsite was said to have degenerated and affected a Police post near the dumpsite and it was rumoured that Ile-Epo Police Station had been set on fire and this heightened the tension in the area,” said.

Kamorudeen said on noticing that their abode (the dumpsite)had been set on fire, some of the riders regrouped again and rushed to Ile-Epo Police Station to launch an attack but was unsuccessful as the Policemen were battle-ready.

At press time, normalcy has returned to the axis as Policemen were on the ground.

The Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi. said the command was on top of the situation, ” The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for a thorough investigation into the incident. The command wishes to debunk the rumour that Ile Epo Police Station was set ablaze by the hoodlums. This news is false and should be disregarded. The command intends to give details of the incident as soon as possible,”

Vanguard News Nigeria

