The Secretive state of North Korea has warned the United States it will face a “crisis beyond control in the near future” and accused South Korea of carrying out an “intolerable provocation” against Pyongyang in a series of statements released Sunday, May 2.

According to CNN, in one statement North Korea blasted US President Joe Biden for saying, in a speech to Congress on Thursday that Pyongyang’s nuclear program presents “a serious threat to America’s security and world security.”

North Korea which is now a nuclear state, accused the US of engaging in “political chicanery” last week when the state department called North Korea “one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world.”

Kwon Jong Gun, the director-general of the department of US affairs at North Korea’s foreign ministry, said Biden’s remarks on North Korea during his speech were a “big blunder” that was indicative of an “outdated policy from Cold War-minded perspective and viewpoint.”

North Korea’s warnings come after Joe Biden’s press secretary said on Friday the US had completed a months-long policy review on North Korea and it now plans to pursue a “calibrated, practical approach” that differs from the Trump administration’s strategy of pursuing a grand bargain or the Obama administration’s focus on “strategic patience.”

“His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century,” Kwon said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Now that what the keynote of the US new DPRK policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation.”

Responding to the State department’s comments on human rights in North Korea, the North Korean foreign ministry said the US “has no right to even discuss human rights.”

“The US, where innocent people lose their lives to social inequality and racism every day, where 580,000 people died of the novel coronavirus, is itself a human rights wasteland,” the statement read.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, in a separate statement also warned South Korea that it would face consequences after North Korean defectors used balloons to send leaflets into North Korean territory.

North Korea claims sending leaflets is a direct violation of the agreement reached at the Inter-Korean summit in April 2018. As part of the deal, both North and South Korea agreed to cease “all hostile acts and eliminating their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets” along their shared border.

Kim said North Korea could not hide its displeasure over the “sordid acts” carried out by the defectors, who she referred to as “human waste” and “dirty human scum.”

“We regard the maneuvers committed by the human wastes in the south as a serious provocation against our state and will look into the corresponding action,” she said.

Kim said Pyongyang believed that Seoul gave “silent approval” to the defectors.

“Whatever decision we make and whatever actions we take, the responsibility for the consequences thereof will entirely rest with the South Korean authorities who stopped short of holding proper control of the dirty human scum,” Kim said

Joe Biden and South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, are scheduled to meet in Washington later this month as they prepare to reveal their new strategy for North Korea

Like this: Like Loading...