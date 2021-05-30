Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, lamented that 60 years after the death of Premier of Northern Region, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the North was yet to produce quality leaders that could pilot its affairs.

Speaking at the seventh yearly lecture on Leadership and Good Governance, with the theme: “COVID-19: Way Forward for Northern Nigeria Economy”, an event organised by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, he said Ahmadu Bello was the greatest leader the North ever produced.

He said: “Ahmadu Bello was the greatest leader the North ever had. Almost 60 years after his death, his name still stands out. We must improve the quality of our leaders. We must produce leaders that care for the people. I don’t mean political leaders alone, also leaders in public service, military, traditional institutions and religion. We need quality leaders, not quantity leaders in the North.

“Nigeria’s population will be about 500 million by 2050. We must provide jobs for the population, especially in the North…”

On COVID-19, he said: “Thousands of people in Kaduna would have died of COVID-19, last year, but for the fact that Kaduna State was the first to lock down.

“Because of COVID-19, we have been able to put in place infections disease wards in our hospitals.”



