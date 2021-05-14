A Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has again asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the rising insecurity that has bedeviled the nation, accusing him of failing to secure the lives and property of citizens.

The CNG, in a Sallah message by its North-west Zonal Coordinator, Jamailu Aliyu Charanchi, tittled: “Failed Presidency: Buhari Should Resign Now”, claimed that President Buhari also failed to “create jobs in addition to soaring debt levels and mega corruption scandals which have continued unabated.”

Charanchi, in the message sent to Thisday, added that the president may have meant well for the country and its citizens before he ascended to power, but six years on, his administration has failed in the vital area of providing security for the nation.

According to him, the chain of unchecked vicious attacks on communities and schools, mass abductions, incessant killings in the president’s own Katsina State have exposed the state and the entire north to dangerous crimes.

He said: “Northern Nigeria, from where Buhari extracted most of his votes in the 2015 and 2019 elections in the hope that its people can live secure lives, and its children can live in a nation they can be proud of, today bears the brunt of his bad governance more than other Nigerians.

“The north has under a presidency that tends to run away from threats, been virtually abandoned to the mercy of a rampaging insurgency, spreading banditry, kidnapping and other crimes that appear to sense and exploit the huge vacuum in the political will and capacity to challenge them.”

He lamented over what he described as the deteriorating economic status of the country, saying the country depends on loans to stay afloat.

He added: “The poor policies by Buhari’s economically failed administration of continuing to make the poor poorer and exposing the vast majority of Nigerians to everything that make life difficult for people.

“The economy is not creating jobs for the youth. Nigeria is a country where some people have captured the state and are treating it like a personal property, and that is why after amassing loans in trillions we are still borrowing, because all the monies are stolen.”

He regretted that Buhari and his administration had, in the last six years, shown a glaring incapacity to confront the nation’s multiple and intersecting challenges like unemployment, poverty and growing sense of frustration and idleness, compounded by a general and pervasive insecurity, particularly in the north.

