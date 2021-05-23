The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NLYF) has blamed the lingering security challenges in the country on former President Goodluck Jonathan, Punch reports.

The coalition of northern socio-political groups asserted that Jonathan’s failure to respect the agreement he had with northern state governors and leaders of thought to only serve one term, following the death of the late President Musa Yar’Adua is the reason for all the insecurity in the country.

The NLYF Chairman, Elliot Afiyo, said this while speaking with journalists in Yola on Saturday, 22 May.

Afiyo said though the coalition had been championing rotational presidency, it had now changed its mind as the country needed to look beyond the regions to get a President capable of dealing with the current security challenges.

According to him, a “coalition or cabal is behind the current security situation being faced by the country.”

The NLYF chairman said, “With what is going on in this country, we need to bring anybody from anywhere in this country to deal with the situation.

“If you flashback to the Jonathan regime, you will observe that Jonathan was ready and willing to deal with the security situation, but some people, especially from the North undermined him, we have evidence. A coalition or cabal benefitting from the insecurity is causing the insecurity in this country. And you need somebody with a lion’s heart to deal with it. That is why we threw the presidency open.”

He added, “If Jonathan had agreed on that one term, we wouldn’t have been having all these insecurity challenges that we are having.”

Meanwhile, Goodluck Jonathan had denied stories of a one-term agreement he entered with Northern governors with some of the governors who served under him also coming out to douse the claims.

