By Ayo Onikoyi, Nollywood actress and model, Precious Chikwendu celebrated her 32nd birthday some days ago and in her message posted on Instagram, the mother of 3 who walked away from a marriage, she famously described as “abusive” decided to celebrate herself by writing herself a letter to celebrate her strength for being a survivor.

She writes: “I celebrate you”.

And continues: “You are phenomenal, outstanding, awesome and an epitome of strength. Yes, you persevered in hurt and humiliation for years and still held your own, knowing that after a casting down there is a lifting up.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Chelsea’s Tuchel basks in ‘incredible’ Champions League success Thank you for the strength and courage you carry and inspire. Thank you for recognizing the much grace you’ve been given and not taking it for granted.

Thank you for keeping your head held high and carrying yourself like the queen you are whilst maintaining the look on the hills from whence your help comes from. This new year shall see you to your elevation and glory. His countenance is already on you and the news is already revealed. Have a fabulous birthday.”

“I got that peace that surpasses all understanding just as I asked God last year. Now, I’m ready to do it,” she added in another post.

Vanguard News Nigeria