The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 24 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from May 28 to June 17.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. The publication said that the ships contained bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, bulk salt, steel, pipes, petrol, gypsum, sodium sulphur and butane gas.

NPA reports that another 14 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk malt, container, frozen fish, general cargo and chemical.

Also, the organisation said that 21 other ships are at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, base oil, container, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer, sodium carbonate, bags, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, petrol and automobile gasoline.