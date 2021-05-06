[FILE PHOTO] Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday asked the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority Hadiza Bala Usman to step aside to give room for an unfettered investigation of the NPA. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

The development came following President Buhari’s approval of the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the NPA Management.

The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, said other members of the panel will be appointed by the minister.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...