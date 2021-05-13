A large number of clubs in the 20-team Nigeria Professional Football League are yet to get their players vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nigeria had received 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in March with frontline workers given priority.

But footballers across NPFL clubs, confirmed that they were yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Punch reports.

An Enyimba player,who also had something to say on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that they were yet to vaccinate the players.

“Do we really need it? After all, we conduct COVID-19 tests before any CAF game,” he said.

Other clubs that are yet to vaccinate their players, are Enugu Rangers, Sunshine Stars, Katsina United, Dakkada FC, Kano Pillars, MFM FC, Lobi Stars, FC IfeanyiUbah and Heartland.

Also, it was learnt that many of these clubs no longer test their players before each Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL game.

The Nigeria Football Federation had at the return of football last year, written to chairmen of the League Management Company, Nigeria National League, Nationwide League One and the Nigeria Women’s Football League, instructing them to mandate clubs to conduct COVID-19 tests on players and match officials before each league game.

“We haven’t done COVID-19 tests in a long time,” a Sunshine Stars player said

A sport doctor, Tunde Akinbinu, said it was sad that clubs didn’t take the COVID-19 vaccination seriously.

“The number of COVID-19 cases across the world have been decreasing since the vaccines became available. What the vaccines do is to prevent people from having a deadly version of the disease, so it is a positive thing for the entire world.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wait until they are compelled by the government before they begin to do what they should do. The vaccination is available in Nigeria and it is free,” Akinbinu said.















