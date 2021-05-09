SOURCE: Twitter (MFM FC) MFM FC got all three points and three goals after their opponent, FC Ifeanyi Ubah failed to turn up for their NPFL clash as the league resumed over the weekend.

The match which was billed for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu was supposed to kick off by 2pm, but a no-show by the host meant that all three points were awarded to Olukoya Boys.

MFM sharing the news on its Twitter handle wrote: “MFM FC have been awarded three points and three goals by Match Officials after FC Ifeanyi Ubah failed to turn up for Matchday 20 Fixture game against MFM FC scheduled to kick off by 2pm today in Enugu.

[ALSO READ] Ministry to conduct elections into sports federations in September — Director “The walkover formalities were performed by CR- Nura Abdullahi in the presence of Milleye Abubakar, the Match Commissioner and Match assessor, Peter Edibe.

MFM FC have been awarded three points and three goals by Match Officials after FC Ifeanyi Ubah failed to turn up for Matchday 20 Fixture game against MFM FC scheduled to kick off by 2pm today in Enugu pic.twitter.com/vnxnydMOur

— MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) May 9, 2021

Team arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium 🏟 for the @LMCNPFL Matchday 20 Fixture against @FCIfeanyiUbah scheduled to hold by 2pm today!!!#IFEMFM #NPFL21 pic.twitter.com/uJsTtej2PE

— MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) May 9, 2021

