The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Ekiti Command on Friday paraded 11 suspects for alleged theft, burglary, cyber bullying, rape and conspiracy. Mr Solomon Iyamu, the state commandant of NSCDC, said the suspects were arrested during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to Iyamu, the suspects are: Friday Manpol, Monday Goma and John Dashir.

Others are: Micheal Aladegoroye, Musa Abubakar, Imuraina Haruna, Zaiyaru Usman, Mustapha Abdullahi, Muibat Ahmed, Olusegun Olusunkanmi and Micheal Ogundare.

The commandant said some of the suspects successfully broke into a supermarket and stole bags of rice and other valuable items.

Iyamu said five of the suspects were arrested in Emure-Ekiti, Emure Local Government Area, for conspiracy and stealing of six split air conditioners belonging to a bank.

He said one of the suspects confessed during interogation that the Chief Security Officer of the bank sold the items to them.

The commandant said Ahmed was nabbed in Ado-Ekiti over alleged illegal possession of a substance suspected to be Carnabis Sativa.

He said the suspect resisted arrest, which made of the NSCDC officers to sustain an injury.

The NSCDC boss said one of the suspects had carnal knowledge of a minor and took nude pictures of her.

He said the suspect sent the nude pictures to his friends without the knowledge of the victim.

The commandant said Ogundare allegedly raped and poisoned his victim’s food in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area.

He said the suspect was believed to have forcefully penetrated the victim through her anus and fed her with suspected poisoned food, which made her unconscious and incapacitated.

Iyamu said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.





