The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ebonyi command, says it has recovered a stolen vehicle on Idembia-Okoffia road in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

State Commandant of the corps Lucy Samu said this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on its efforts to curb crime in the state.

Samu, represented by Mr Emmanuel Uneke, the command’s Assistant Public Relations Officer, said that the vehicle is a peach-coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number: Lagos: JJJ 45B.

“The command’s surveillance team discovered the vehicle on the road which also leads to Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA of the state.

“The car is suspected to be stolen and I directed that it should be towed to the command’s headquarters in Abakaliki,” she said.

The state commandant remarked that according to residents of the area, the vehicle was abandoned on the road since Jan 5.

“We, therefore, urge people whose missing car bears such description to come with proof of ownership.

“The vehicle has not been vandalised except its boot which surveillance team discovered was open,” she said.

She reiterated the command’s resolve to curb crime in the state, noting that its personnel were motivated to execute its mandates.

“We will continue complementing the state government’s efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens but solicit useful information to accomplish this task.



