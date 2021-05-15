Nú Baby

Nigerian-born, Canada-based Nú Baby is an up-and-coming afro pop/afro-fusion artiste with a mission to tell his stories and push boundaries with music. The artiste has been passionately pursuing his music for some time and if his current releases are anything to go by, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Upon first listen to any of his songs, you’re immediately captivated by a harmonious melody that opens up each track right before the artiste shows his vocal range and inevitably has you humming or subtly dancing along.

The Guardian Life caught up with the “Obodo Gidi” crooner for a chat centering on his background, sources of inspiration, and personal goals.

Tell us about yourself, who is Nú Baby?

Nu Baby is Ogunwomoju Tolulope, or at least a version of him. I’m an afropop/afro-fusion artist, more importantly, I’m just a young artist still fascinated with the fact that I’m able to create something that means something to real human beings.

How long have you been making music?

I’ve been making music officially for about 3 years now, my first song ‘LY’ came out in 2018, after a couple months of recording non-stop since I had my first opportunity to create an actual song. But come to think of it, I’ve always had a flair for melodies, even as far back as secondary school where I’d typically freestyle to any beats I would come across.

What inspires your sound?

In the most general sense of it, I’d say my sound is inspired by personality. Every song I make is packed with character, either it being mine or someone else’s point of view. There’s definitely other bits to what inspires my sound, but I feel like the most important piece is the personality or experience in each song.

Walk us through your creative process?

My creative process usually begins with melodizing. Once I hear the first few seconds of a beat, I can tell if I like it or not. If I do like it, I just ask for the beat to be restarted and I record as many melodies as possible in my first take. More often than not, that ends up becoming at least 70% of the final song. And as long as I know exactly what I want to say on the song, I can always make it into the perfect melody.

What are you working on right now?

I’ve just released my new single “ONLYFAN” and I’m promoting that now while preparing for my next release. I’m also working on my first project, -we can call it “Untitled” for now- amongst other things, so yeah, I guess I’m a little busy at the moment.

Who would you love to make music with?

There are quite a few people I’d want to make music with, but I’ll try not to be greedy lol, as far as producers – some of my dream collabs would be with Pheelz, Sarz, Juls, and a few other people, as far as other acts, off the top of my head, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Jeremih, honestly, I don’t think I could fit them all into a list.

What’s an average day for you like?

To be frank lol, I don’t think I have an average day, most days come with their own surprises and challenges. One things for certain though, there’s always a bit of making music. Either I’m in the studio or just recording voice notes for when I’m able to get to the studio.

What’s a major challenge you face as an independent artiste?

Definitely the workload for me. As an independent act, you have to be accountable for more than just making the music, you’re responsible for virtually every step from making the music to how it’s put out. Luckily for me, I’m blessed with a ‘pseudo’ team that’s able to achieve anything we set our mind to. Basically, as an independent act, you have to wear a lot of hats and that can be overwhelming sometimes

If you could change one thing about the Nigerian music industry, what would that be?

Flowers man, everybody needs to get their flowers for the work they put in. We tend to give all the flowers to just the artist, while there’s a lot of people putting in a lot of work to make every artist excel. So yeah, the one thing I’d change is our culture of improper to no crediting.

What can fans expect from Nú Baby in the near future?

I’m working on my first project, which should be ready for release in the next quarter God willing, but in the meantime, I’ve got a heap of collaborations with some amazing acts and a new single that will be out sooner than you think.

