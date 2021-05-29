The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council has expressed concern over the worsening security situation and attack on public infrastructure in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of its monthly congress on Friday in Enugu, the NUJ called on the state government to inaugurate the ‘Ebube Agu’ security outfit in the state.

The communique was signed by Messers Okechukwu Nwafor, Hyginus Odo and Miss Sylvia Udegbunam.

The union said that the inauguration of the outfit would efficiently complement the efforts of statutory security agencies in curbing the spate of crime in the state.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa NUJ condemns attacks on Police, INEC facilities Recall that the South-East Governors’ Forum had during its security summit on April 12 in Owerri, Imo, announced the set up of a joint security outfit codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’.

The union also called on the state government to implement the ban on open cattle grazing as agreed by the governors of Southern Nigeria a forth night ago.

It condemned the destruction of public infrastructure in the state, including police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, by hoodlums.

“We call on security agencies to step up their pace in order to prevent more destructions.

“We equally appeal to residents of the state to be security-conscious and desist from doing anything that will bring chaos in the state,” it said.

The council commended the state government for replacing the security vans burnt during the invasion of Iwolo Oghe Police station by hoodlums.

On road infrastructure, it applauded the government for delivering major roads at Achara Layout and urged it to intervene in others that were still deplorable.

Vanguard News Nigeria