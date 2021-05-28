By Chinedu Adonu Former President General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, called for the creation of Adada State in the South East.

Nwodo drew the attention of the constitution review committee to the age long demand for the creation of Adada State while presenting the memorandum during zonal public hearing of the senate committee on the review of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Nwodo, the South East has long been marginalized in the distribution of state entities and as such, the creation of an additional state would help give the people a sense of belonging.

READ ALSOBorno Govt resettles displaced persons occupying schools He noted that the demand for the creation of Adada State has come a long way, recalling how legislators in the South East met in 2006 in Imo State where they threw their weight behind the need for the creation of an additional state to be known as Adada.

“No demand is as old as the demand for an additional creation of an additional state for the people and this shows it can be recommended” he said.

He further noted that the demand for an additional state creation is unique in many respects because members of the federal and state houses of assembly, chairmen of local governments and other citizens signed and gave their support.

He recalled that former president Goodluck Jonathan convened a national conference in 2014 where the need for additional state creation and other recommendations were made.

He regretted that till now, the recommendations have not been considered for implementation.

“If the recommendations that were given during that conference were adopted, we would not have gathered here today” he said, adding that the time has come for Nigeria to be restructured in order to deal with the demands of all sections in the country.

Responding, Sen Ike Ekweremadu, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on constitutional review, said that no other state in the South East had made a request for the creation of another state and that shows that the demand for Adada State is the collective resolve of all citizens in the zone.

He noted that although those who made the constitution made it almost impossible for the creation of an additional state, it can still be achieved.

“It is happening at a time when I have the freedom to openly support the request and it is good that we are deciding to pursue the cause for the creation of Adada State. Together, we can get it done. It is not going to be by force” he said.

In addition to the demand for the creation of an additional state in the South East, there was the demand by various groups for the decentralization of the police to allow states to have control of their security in order to end rising insecurity in the country.

There was also the demand for the reflection of the roles of traditional rulers in the constitution given the roles they play at the grassroots level as well as the need for the inclusion of the affairs of persons living with disability in the Nigeria constitution.

One of the traditional rulers who spoke to newsmen, requested the creation of a fourth tier of government that will ensure the proper harnessing of potentials at the grassroots.

Vanguard News Nigeria