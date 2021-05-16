No fewer than 1, 700 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been deployed to Gombe State, for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation exercise, according to Ms Margaret Dakama, the scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, in Gombe, Dakama said the orientation for the prospective corps members was expected to commence from May 18 to June 7.

She said that the corps members were, therefore, expected to report for orientation at the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Amada community, Gombe State and to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols before, during, and after their orientation.

The PRO added that the scheme had put in place necessary measures at the camp to ensure the safety of corps members, including the proper and regular use of face masks during the exercise.

As measures to eliminate road traffic injuries and loss of lives, Dakama said the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, had advised corps members to avoid night journeys and boarding vehicles by the road side.

She added that prospective corps members were also advised against defacing the NYSC uniform “either by slim-fitting, use of rubber band at the hem of the ‘khaki’ trouser or cutting it to three-quarter.

“You must be ready to be dressed properly for all occasions and functions, as leaders of tomorrow and role models to millions of youth in the country.”

Dakama disclosed that in preparation for the exercise, the Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA), had fumigated the entire camp on Saturday, May 15.

The NYSC state coordinator, Mrs Ada Imoni, said the fumigation was done in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“COVID-19 is still with us and we must not rest on our oars because the welfare of corps members and other camp participants are our priority,” Imoni said.





