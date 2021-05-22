The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau has urged the 2021 batch “A” stream II corps members currently undergoing orientation exercise to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Ms Caroline Embu, State Coordinator NYSC in Plateau, said this during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly posted corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu on Friday.

According to her, the pandemic is still around, and the management has put adequate measures in place to safeguard the camp.

She added that it was imperative for the corps members to do the needful of observing the basic safety protocols.

She said that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year which she noted was highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the NYSC.

She explained that the course was aimed at adequately preparing the corps members to contribute their quota to nation-building, while they unite and create long-lasting and valuable relationships.

She said that the corps members during the orientation course would be exposed to physical training, sports, social activities, and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

The state coordinator called on them to embrace the SAED programme as it was designed to make them self-reliant after their service year.

According to her, the corps members will also be engaged in healthy competitions to enable them to develop the spirit of sportsmanship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1, 270 corps members comprising 670 females and 600 males are participating in the orientation course.

NAN further reports that the event was observed as low key and in strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols.

