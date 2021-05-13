truck By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has shut down M.O.B Integrated Services Limited Pre-gate truck park located at the second gate of the Tin-Can Island Port for alleged electronic call-up (e-call-up) infraction.

The facility was shut down for almost one week and reopened after investigation revealed the organization was never involved in the alleged printing of electronic call tickets.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, on the issue, Chief Executive Officer of M.O.B Integrated, Mr. Tokunbo Ezekwe, said that his facility was accused of some infractions which NPA could not explain.

Ezekwe also said that the matter has been resolved as the NPA management, after the investigations, did not find the firm involved in any infraction hence the park was reopened after five days of closure.

He explained that for that period that the truck park was shut, it lost several millions of Naira.

Confirming the development, the Port Manager of the Tin-Can Island Ports, Mr. Yunusa Ibrahim, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the facility was actually shut due to some suspicion of electronic ticket racketeering.

Ibrahim also said that after thorough investigation, M.O.B Integrated Services was found not to have been involved in the matter.

“We were trying to do check and balance, we suspected some infractions and for that reason we asked them to close down but when we found out that M.O.B was not involved we reopened it.”

