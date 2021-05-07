Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday declared his support to the quest the first Nigerian gold medalist at the 1996 Olympics Games at the Atlanta, USA, Chioma Ajunwa to float a Sporting Foundation.

Ajunwa, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is the founder of Chioma Ajunwa Foundation, which seeks to encourage youth participation in sports as a way of discouraging crime.

Ajunwa who spoke with journalists shortly after her visit the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, said she got the support and blessing of the elder statesman during the visit.

ALSO READ: Taraba elders rebuke Bwacha for linking Gov Ishaku, brother to detention of 14 youths The sports legend expressed concern that youths have developed nerves for criminality rather than embracing sports, hence her determination to change the trend.

She maintained that criminality among youths can be curbed, if youths embrace sports.

“The way things are going in our nation, our youths instead of embracing sports or going to learn hand work, are going into crime.

“They want to make it in a hurry. I now said what can I do for my country? I will use my name to draw all the youths out of crime, telling them that ‘if I, Chioma Ajunwa, from no background can make it through sports, they can make it too”.

“That’s why we have come to tell our daddy that this is what we want to do, and we need his blessing.”

ALSO READ: Nullification of LG Dissolution: United APC can’t be defeated — Tegbe She disclosed that her request was granted, as the former President, agreed to support the Foundation and assist in whatever capacity to draw the who-is-who in the country to ensure that the Foundation is a success,” Ajunwa said.

Speaking on performances of the Super Falcons, Ajunwa who started as a female football player said the team’s performance would improve, if given the same motivation and support their male counterparts are enjoying.

She said “Well, the women are doing well but the problem has been that those in charge are not treating them the way they are treating their male counterpart. I believe if they can treat the women the way men are being treated, they are going to do better.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...