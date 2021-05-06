Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki . Photo; TWITTER/GOVERNOROBASEKI

Tasks stakeholders on sustenance of COVID-19 hygiene practices

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) mismanagement of the nation’s economy is responsible for rising insecurity in the country.

Obaseki said this when he received the leadership of the South-South Zonal Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

He maintained that the lawlessness and indiscipline of the APC had brought the nation to her knees security-wise.

“The way APC has mismanaged the country’s economy is the reason we are having the level of insecurity we face today. The lawlessness, indiscipline of the ruling party has brought us to where we are,” he stressed.

Speaking further, he said: “The challenges of insecurity just show the dysfunctionality of our federal system. We should not lose hope in Nigeria, but focus on how to create confidence to give our people hope by managing the country well.

The governor, who informed Nigerians that the APC-led Federal Government printed over N60b to shore up the March 2021 allocations, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country amid the challenges facing Nigeria, but work collectively to ensure a better country.

BESIDES, Obaseki urged stakeholders, organised private sector (OPS) and development agencies to support government in sustaining awareness on the importance of good hygiene practices to reduce transmission of deadly diseases such as COVID-19, cholera and typhoid fever.

He gave the charge during the commemoration of the World Hand Hygiene Day marked on May 5 each year by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Obaseki said: “Sustaining public awareness campaigns on regular basis and good hand hygiene practices has an immense role in reducing the transmission of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, cholera, typhoid and improving the people’s general well being.

He noted that the theme for this year’s celebration: Seconds Save Lives–Clean Your Hands, was apt, adding: “It is necessary for stakeholders to support government at all levels to sensitise members of the public on regular hand hygiene practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreak of other diseases in future.”





