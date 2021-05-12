PRESIDENT-GENERAL of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has asked Nigerians to embrace agriculture, saying it was a major path towards solving the country’s challenges.

He enjoined Igbo to take advantage of this year’s farming season to boost food production in all parts of the South East.

In a statement issued yesterday, he recalled the position the Igbo occupied in agriculture and food production under the late Michael Okpara, former Premier of Eastern Region.

He stated that the present situation in the country made it imperative for the people to take food production and processing compellingly serious, adding that food security should be the basic foundation of any society.

Obiozor argued that agriculture possessed an incredible value chain for youth empowerment, wealth creation and enormous export potential, noting that over 90 per cent of Igbo land was arable and fertile, wondering why the Igbo should not have food sufficiency.

He said he believed that concerted efforts should be devoted to food production in cattle, fish, palm oil, cashew and cassava processing, among others.

“In the past, high premium was placed on native cattle because of its cultural values and time has come for the native cattle to re-assume its potency in Igbo culture and tradition,” he added.

He charged traditional rulers, town union presidents, leaders of thought and Ndigbo in the Diaspora to support agriculture and food production in Igboland, especially during this year’s farming season.



