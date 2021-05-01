…Group donates to an orphanage home Pix Golf: Caption: Members of the Palle Group, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba presenting food items and toiletries to Job Orphanage Home, Agbor during the Palle Group Golf Kitty held at IGCC golf course on Saturday in Asaba. Items worth hundreds of thousands of naira were donated to Job Orphanage Home by Palle Group, Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Delta state over the weekend.

The group under the leadership of Tam Brisibe donated items such as rice, vegetable oil, noodles, toiletries amongst other things to the orphanage home at the end of its golf kitty held at the IGCC golf course in Asaba.

ALSO READ: Workers’ Day: TEC Pastor, Akinlabi hails resilience of Nigerian workers Speaking at the event where about fifty golfers from within the club and other clubs took part, Brisibe narrated the need to identify with the less privileged and to share parts of what God has given members of the group to help those who are in need.

He thanked members of the group and the leadership of the IGCC for the leverage and support to achieve this feat.

At the end of the energy-sapping golf kitty tagged ‘Palle Group Kitty For Charity’, the duo of Nelson Obiyio and Edith Umeh were declared champions in their various categories. Obiyo having played a net score of 77 emerged best in the men’s category ahead of Henry Onianwa who beat Tam Brisibe on countback as they both played 78 net to place second and third respectively.

ALSO READ: NAFDAC approves Pfizer -BioTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in Nigeria Similarly, Umeh recorded the best performance at the one-day golf event to win the trophy just as the Lady Captain, Hetty Egbai settled for second place with 77 net while third place went to R Iroawa due to her 81 net recorded at the kitty.

In the ladies veteran category, Mrs. M. Attoh was adjudged winner with a net score of 83, as L. Ogbetou who played 94 net emerged second.

Ben Egonu with 75 net emerged best in the vet men’s cadre ahead of George Ugboma who recorded 76 net to place second having beaten K. Emu who placed third on countback with a 78 net.

The longest drive ladies award went to G. Ogeil while Henry Onianwa won the men’s category, just as nearest to pin men’s award was won by I. Oduah.

Vanguard News Nigeria

