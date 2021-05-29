Peter Oboh By Jacob Ajom Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has advised Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s camps to negotiate a settlement with former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder in order to pave way for a smooth staging of their blockbuster unification fight which is presently threatened.

The camp of Anthony Joshua WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world heavyweight champion and Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC version had agreed for a mega-bucks unification fight in Saudi Arabia in August, but former WBC champion Deontay Wilder who lost his belt to Tyson Fury in February 2020 is insisting that Fury must fight him first before thinking of fighting Joshua.

The American passed up on the opportunity of a step aside fee, which would have allowed Fury to fight Anthony Joshua.

The two pugilists have fought twice. The first fight ended in a controversial draw while the second fight was a knock-out win for Fury, a result that earned him the WBC heavyweight title. Indeed, everything points to a Fury/Wilder face-off in July as the two boxers are training hard for the fight.

He said failure to hold the unification bout was not unexpected because Fury’s camp refused to negotiate a settlement. “They would not want to part with any money, hence Wilder’s insistence that the terms of their contract must be respected.”

He continued, “I am appealing to both Joshua and Fury to negotiate with Wilder, give him money and he would drop the idea of a trilogy. The world can’t keep waiting for the unification bout.”

