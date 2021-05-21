Taiwo Hassan Aderinoye, stage name “Snoweezy” Nigerian artiste, Taiwo Hassan Aderinoye, stage name “Snoweezy” has claimed that if he is offered $250m to quit music, he would not hesitate but will “still be around the entertainment industry”.

The fast-rising artiste who claimed financial challenge is the biggest challenge he has faced in his career so far said; “The business aspect has not been rosy. I’ve had a couple of financial glitches with representatives of some artists I have collaborated with. It’s a challenge but I am learning from it.

“When I started music, I didn’t know music requires a lot of money. When it dawned on me, I had to engage in many manual works.

“I once worked at a Bakery after which I moved on to a fish pond. I also taught at a school until I gained admission and some of my friends started showing me love financially.

“One of the most challenging times of my career was when I was recording my debut EP (IMPERFECTION) that I released some months ago.

"The process was so draining both financially and mentally but thank God for the afterwards, as the EP was well accepted and I am still looking forward to more publicity and acceptance of the EP".

He described his music genre as AfroVersa. “Afro-Versa means Afro Versatility. Afro-Versa consists mostly of African sounds”.

Snoweezy who has featured some up-and-coming artistes like Bella Schmurda and Mubad said he looks up to people like Olamide, Wizkid, and Brymo. The young artiste said he would feel fulfilled if he is able to meet any of them “because that would amount to a step closer to my goals”.

He also expressed his optimism of featuring Mayorkun, an artiste signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

“I wish to work with Mayorkun as soon as I can. I hope God makes it possible, because currently in Nigeria, any song Mayorkun jumps on, is a hit”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

