The Ebonyi state police command has said that the man killed in an explosion on Tuesday, May 25 in Afikpo, Ebonyi State is a policeman and not a suicide bomber as claimed by many.

Recall that an explosion which occurred opposite Amizi Amangbala Primary School in Afikpo North threw the area into panic as passersby scampered for safety.

According to The Nation, some residents in Afikpo had said that the incident happened around 12 noon when the man tried to gain access into a school.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” a resident said earlier.

Spokesperson of the Police in Ebonyi state, Loveth Odah said the victim of the blast is a mobile police officer on special deployment to Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The police Inspector identified as Mr Idi Aminu, reportedly died as a result of an accidental hand grenade explosion.

Odah who said the police officer was an operative of MOPOL 32 and not a suicide bomber as claimed by many, mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist.

She said; “He mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow resulting in the deadly explosion.”

The upper part of the man’s body was completely destroyed form the impact of the bomb.

His remains had been evacuated to a mortuary.

Like this: Like Loading...