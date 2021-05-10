By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League in Ogun State, at the weekend joined other progressive youths across the country to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria, especially as the country battles insecurity and economic crises.

The special prayer session tagged “National Prayer for Peace, Against Insecurity and Sabotage” held at Ori Omi, Totoro in Abeokuta, the state capital, where prayers were held for God’s protection of the nation, people, and leaders.

In his admonition, an Islamic cleric who is also the Publicity Secretary of the league, Mallam Abdulghaffar Adeleye, reviewed the virtues of Ramadan and prayed against disunity, unrest, anger, and crimes in the land.

He also prayed for those in power, security agencies, youths, and other sectors of the nation asking God to restore the country’s glory.

Adeleye used the medium to encourage residents of the state to support the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for him to succeed in office.

He noted “leadership isn’t an easy task, but when the followers trust and believe in their leaders, the task becomes easy. So, lets continue to pray for our leader, Governor Dapo Abiodun”

In an exhortation by a Christian cleric, Pastor Laja who took his Bible readings from Psalms 91:1-2 and Psalms 60:9-12 said no one would be able to achieve greatness without being in a good relationship with God.

Speaking earlier, the coordinator of the group, Comrade Olamide Lawal, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Sports, said the programme was on the order of the National Youth Leader of the APC, Barr. Ismael Ahmed, and conducted across all states of the federation, including FCT.

He pointed out that the program became necessary because Nigeria was passing through a trying moment.

“As a young generation, ours is to offer sacrifices of prayer for God to solve the myriads of challenges and problems we are facing as a nation”.

” We are praying for the unity, progress, prosperity of our nation; Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be progressing as one entity, not a dismembered nation.

“There is a need to gather as youths to cry to God for his mercies particularly in this holy month of Ramadan. That’s what we have done and we believe he has heard our supplications”, he concluded.

