Following accusations of alleged sexual assault, the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, has resigned from office.

According to a report by Premium Times, the commissioner had coerced the family of his victim, Barakat Melojuekun, from testifying against him in court, a development that stopped the police and department of public prosecutions from proceeding with the matter.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the 16-year-old SS3 student said the commissioner had promised to get her a job as a computer operator, but things took a twist after he invited her to his house and attempted to rape her.

She said:

“On getting to Honorable Abudu’s house at Ita Otu, he said I should sit down inside the car that I must not get down. Then a lady named Mariam Eniola from Ita Otu came to take me to one living room. Then Mr Austin entered and asked why I did not pick my phone yesterday, I answered that I was not with my phone, he said okay, then took me to a room inside the Honourable’s house.

“The Honourable then came in and Mr Austin went out. Honorable Abudu-Balogun locked the door instantly and put the key in his pocket. So he moved closer to me and asked the name of my school; he said how much is my school fees and I told him that it is N30,000; he asked me the person paying my school fees, I told him that it is my dad. He said okay that one is a small thing.”

Barakat added that the Commissioner asked if she was planning to start a business and she said no, stressing that she prefer to further her studies.

“He said how much would I need, I said any amount; he said I should state an amount, I said any amount.

“He moved closer to me and he touched my breast; I moved away, and told him that he should not touch my breast. He asked me that won’t I cooperate? I said ‘why will I cooperate?’ Then he started pressing my breast and my body; I was struggling to free myself from him. Then he started reciting some incantation and wanted to place his hands on my head. I moved my head and said he should not touch my head. He wanted to force me inside the bathroom, then I started shouting.

“Because people are around his compound and he did not want them to know what was happening, he left me; he gave me N2000 for transport and asked me to leave; I rejected the money; he said if I don’t accept the money, he won’t let go of me. So I collected the money and he opened the door.

“He then told Mr. Austin to take me to our house. This has never happened to me in my life,” she said.

Following the sexual molestation allegations, the governor, Dapo Abiodun suspended the commissioner from his cabinet.

Sources within Governor Abiodun’s administration told Premium Times that Mr. Abdul-Balogun resigned following the shame that followed his suspension.

“He could not defend himself against the allegations and the governor insisted that he was not going to reinstate him until he did. The commissioner had to resign.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has maintained silence on the development.

“We have long completed our investigation and we have sent the commissioner’s case file to the DPP for advice. We have since been waiting for the DPP to respond.

“I can’t disclose that except the DPP advice comes out. They are the ones that will tell us to either charge him to court or not. Police cannot tell you the outcome of their investigation so you have to reach the Attorney-General,” the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told the publication.

