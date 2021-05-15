Group Managing Director, Strategic Outsourcing Limited (SOL), Dr. Olufemi Ogunlowo, has been bestowed the People’s First Health and Safety Award from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), in collaboration with Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

The award celebrates the impactful contributions of chief executive officers to employees’ wellbeing, in terms of the sustainability of quality living standard of employees, despite the economic scourges of the pandemic. Ogunlowo was adjudged to be extraordinary at putting his employees first and as such, deserving of the honour.

The CIPM, the apex regulatory body for the practice of human resource management in Nigeria, was established in 1968 and renamed in 1973 as the Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...