Ogunsan And Aregbesola The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has lauded the former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his 64th birthday anniversary, describing him as ‘a distinguished engineer par excellence and the architect of modern Osun’.

In a birthday message penned down by Ogunsan and made available to journalists, today, the renowned entrepreneur said: “On this special occasion of the birthday of a man of vision and excellence in all fronts, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, I join the rest of the world to celebrate a shining star that you are.

READ ALSOAregbesola@64: You are Oranmiyan replica, Ooni tells former Osun Governor “Ever since our paths crossed in life, I have known you to be a thinker and a doer, no doubt.

“From your time as a commissioner in Lagos state, under the distinguished governorship of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to your current office as the Minister of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have remained a workaholic who has interests in good governance and people-driven projects.

“As the fourth civilian governor of Osun State, you excelled in government such that your achievements in that state remains unparalleled, since history. Unquestionably, that makes you architect of modern Osun.

“You set out to address challenges relating to sectors in education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and so on. To reel out some of your sterling achievements too numerous to count, you introduced an initiative for the creation of 20,000 jobs for youths in your first 100 days in office; an initiative which birthed the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O-YES).

“In your first term, you also introduced the Osun School Infrastructure Development Project, which involved the construction of about 170 new schools; the Osun mid-regional market (O-HUB); the Osun Rural Enterprise and Agriculture Programme (O-REAP); the Osun Elementary School Feeding Programme (O-MEAL); Osun Tourism (O-TOURS), the Osun Special Ambulance Scheme (O-AMBULANCE) and Opon Imo initiative — an electronic tablet distributed for free to students in public schools in the state.

“In the area of infrastructure, suffice to say that in a state without bridges from inception, your administration witnessed the building of five bridges and embarked on rural development electrification.

“The administration also pioneered solutions in community-based rural road maintenance through the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP). I think this speaks volume of you as a distinguished engineer par excellence.

“Under your watch, the State of Osun, like you prefer it being called, won a couple of awards from the World Bank and other international bodies, with the House of Commons in the United Kingdom also inviting you to make a presentation on the impact of your programmes on child health and education.

“On a larger scale, you have continued to support fiscal federalism which you believe is a panacea for sustainable growth and a utopian society.

“I daresay that for all that you are to the people and for winning a special place in me, I want to congratulate you on your 64th birthday, while praying to God to grant you more years in sound health and all-round prosperity. Happy birthday, sir!,” Ogunsan said.

