The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has felicitated with Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano and the people of the state over the first air operation at the Umueri International Cargo Airport, Anambra State, on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The pan-Igbo group, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, expressed appreciation on the exceptional vision, determination, extra-ordinary energy, zeal and dedication with which Obiano pursued the airport project to the present stage.

“When the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Prof. George Obiozor, visited the site on March 18, 2021, Obiozor described the ongoing Anambra International Cargo Airport as a monumental project that will change the economic fortunes of Anambra State and the South-East Zone in general.

He noted that from time immemorial, Onitsha had been reckoned as the biggest market in West Africa and that the bold step of Governor Obiano would remain indelible in the hearts of the Igbo for generations yet unborn.

“The elated Obiozor described as unprecedented, the continuous development in different sectors of the state economy under the Obiano administration,” the statement stated:

Ogbonnia remarked that the structures at the airport showed the government’s commitment to meet international standards, saying:

“Governor Obiano had explained that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater for the economic interests of the state and its environs.

“He revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos. Obiano was very emphatic that the airport would commence flight operation in April 2021.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was very proud of Governor Obiano for the milestone as he has reduced the burden on people, endeared himself to the people, written his name in gold and lifted the image of Anambra and Ndigbo.

Obiano, the group noted, had demonstrated the quintessential Igbo ingenuity, prudent resource management, innovativeness, indomitable can-do spirit and turn around expertise.

